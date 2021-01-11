Donald Trump and Mike Pence will remain in office, despite what the state department's website may have stated. People quickly noticed that the state's department website revealed that both the president and the vice president's terms in office would come to an end tonight following massive dialogue of impeachment for inciting an insurrection. "Donald J. Trump's term ended on 2021-01-11 19:49:00," it read in the president's biography while Pence's said, "Michael R. Pence's term ended on 2021-01-11 19:44:22."

Buzzfeed got the scoop, revealing that Diplomats with knowledge of the situation said "disgruntled employees" at the State Department changed the biographies of Trump and Pence. An internal investigation has been launched into the matter, as ordered by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. One of the diplomats who spoke to Buzzfeed said that Mike Pompeo ordered interns and employees leaving the State Department next week as the first to be grilled about the matter. Both pages have since been removed.

As you've heard, the riots on U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th have prompted Democratic lawmakers to impeach Trump for "incitement of insurrection" over last week's riot on the U.S. Capitol building that left five people dead. Earlier today, House Republicans blocked efforts to pass a resolution that would call on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment. The House will be back on Wednesday to make a decision.

[Via]