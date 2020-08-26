Disclosure, Kehlani, & SYD Link For "Birthday"

Disclosure is set to drop off their upcoming album Energy on Friday, having already set the tone with the titular lead single a few months back. Now, the duo has returned with another taste of the project, this time connecting with Kehlani and Syd for the uptempo "Birthday." Described by Disclosure member Guy Lawrence as a "foundational song on the record," the lively single's creation actually brought the pair out of their comfort zone.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Disclosure explained that they much preferred to create music in the studio, working with artists to capture an organic vibe then and there. Yet in the case of "Birthday," Kehlani actually received the song after the fact, having had it sent to her by Syd. "We had to just trust Kehlani to understand the vibe of the song and to really feel the vibe of it," explains Howard Lawrence. "And it's the first time we've ever done that, and we were lucky, I think, because Kehlani nailed this first one. She came back and there was nothing we wanted to change. It was just perfect."

As for that, you'll have to be the judge. Check out "Birthday" now, and interested parties can return for the entire Energy project this coming Friday.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I ain't even callin' for no reconciliation

I just want to tap in and see how you been

I've waited for an adequate amount of time

To give us both some space