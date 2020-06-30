mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Disclosure Holds Onto The High With Aminé & Slowthai On "My High"

Alex Zidel
June 30, 2020 15:09
1.1K Views
40
1
Island RecordsIsland Records
Island Records

My High
Disclosure Feat. Aminé & slowthai

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
56% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Disclosure returns with their new single "My High" featuring Aminé and slowthai.


English electronic duo Disclosure is back with another hip-house single, making a loud statement with Aminé and slowthai on the bouncy "My High."

"My High" is an exciting club track to get your quarantine night in going right. The track has been in the works for a while, which is evidenced by the video, which was shot pre-pandemic in Los Angeles and Mexico City.

"We always wanted to work with rappers, we just didn’t know any and we had no means of contacting them… there aren’t a lot of rappers in Reigate," says Disclosure about the cut with Aminé and slowthai. "Writing ‘My High’ with Aminé was a lot a fun, he’s hilarious and may as well be a comedian. He writes so quickly and it’s amazing to watch. He brought so much energy to this already very energetic tune that when we got home to London in January, there was only one guy capable of matching it… slowthai."

The track will appear on Disclosure's new album Energy, which will also include features from Mick Jenkins, Kehlani, Kelis, and more. 

Watch the video below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You was there standin' all night
Your heartbeat matchin' with the lights
Your boyfriend got you super tight
You want a baller so you ball for me in spite

Disclosure
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  1
  1.1K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Disclosure Aminé slowthai new song new music
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Disclosure Holds Onto The High With Aminé & Slowthai On "My High"
40
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject