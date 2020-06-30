Disclosure Holds Onto The High With Aminé & Slowthai On "My High"

English electronic duo Disclosure is back with another hip-house single, making a loud statement with Aminé and slowthai on the bouncy "My High."

"My High" is an exciting club track to get your quarantine night in going right. The track has been in the works for a while, which is evidenced by the video, which was shot pre-pandemic in Los Angeles and Mexico City.

"We always wanted to work with rappers, we just didn’t know any and we had no means of contacting them… there aren’t a lot of rappers in Reigate," says Disclosure about the cut with Aminé and slowthai. "Writing ‘My High’ with Aminé was a lot a fun, he’s hilarious and may as well be a comedian. He writes so quickly and it’s amazing to watch. He brought so much energy to this already very energetic tune that when we got home to London in January, there was only one guy capable of matching it… slowthai."

The track will appear on Disclosure's new album Energy, which will also include features from Mick Jenkins, Kehlani, Kelis, and more.

Watch the video below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You was there standin' all night

Your heartbeat matchin' with the lights

Your boyfriend got you super tight

You want a baller so you ball for me in spite