Disclosure Drop Dancefloor-Ready Remix For Doja Cat's "Streets"

Doja Cat's "Streets" has proven to be quite the sleeper hit, having gained startling momentum following the rise of the sultry "Silhouette Challenge." With the slow-burning single more popular than ever before, it's no surprise that Doja opted to keep the momentum rolling with an updated version, reimagined by acclaimed electronic duo Disclosure.

Off the bat, it's clear that Disclosure's vision for "Streets" is far different from the original. Though the same sexually-charged spirit is retained, the duo speed up the pace drastically, giving the track far more dancefloor accessibility. That's not to say it's lacking in nuance, however; as Doja shifts from singing to rapping, Disclosure pull back their arrangement, washing her vocals in a wave of synthesizers. Despite the vast departure, this new "Streets" is certainly enjoyable, and it's not hard to imagine this one playing in the clubs once things start opening back up.

Check it out for yourself now, and should you be looking to compare it to the OG, peep the recently-released visuals for "Streets" right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'll put the ring on when you ready

We play our fantasies out in real life ways and

No Final Fantasy, can we end these games though?

You give me energy, make me feel lightweight