Dirk Nowitzki is one of the biggest legends in NBA history and his time with the Dallas Mavericks will forever be cemented. He is a lock to make the Hall of Fame in a couple of years, and it should come as no surprise that the Mavericks want to honor him in every way they can. He brought the city an NBA title in 2011, and he has also proven himself to be the most important player in the history of that franchise.

When you've had a career like Dirk's, you can typically expect to have your jersey retired by the team that you had all of your best moments with. Having said that, everyone should have known that a jersey retirement ceremony was on the horizon.

Boris Streubel/Getty Images for Laureus

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Mavericks will retire the infamous number 41 on January 5th. Interestingly enough, that game will be against the Golden State Warriors, which probably isn't the best idea. Either way, Dirk's name will hang from the rafters now, which is certainly a great honor to have given everything that he has accomplished in his career.

Let us know what your favorite Dirk moments were, in the comments section below.