Dirk Nowitzki is the biggest legend in the history of the Dallas Mavericks. He was able to win a title for the team back in 2011, and since that time, he has been heralded as one of the best big men of all time. He was an incredible shooter and scorer, and there is no doubt that he is a player who is highly respected by all of his peers and even his opponents.

The NBA superstar retired a couple of years ago, however, he has been dealing with a lot of pain in his joints. Nowtizki has been adamant about these ailments and while speaking to Alex Kennedy, Nowitzki revealed that he actually regrets not retiring sooner. This is because he feels like he can't be the best dad to his children.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

“I keep thinking whether the last two years in the NBA were really worth it," Nowitzki said. “If I had quit two years earlier, I could probably move better today and play soccer with the kids sometimes. I can't do that at all now.”

Professional sports can be very difficult on an athletes body, especially when they are as tall as Nowitzki is. Hopefully, however, he is able to get some care as it would be a shame if he lived the rest of his life in such pain.