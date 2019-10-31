After an impressive 20-year career, Dirk Nowitzki finally called it quits last season and fans in Dallas have been quite sad. The Mavericks legend brought the team an NBA Championship in 2011 and is considered to be one of the greatest European players ever. Now that he is out of the league, the NBA is at a bit of a loss but that doesn't mean Nowitzki still won't be around. The German national loves the city he called home for 20 years and today, he was honored for everything he did with the city.

Now, Nowitzki will forever be immortalized in Dallas as a street has been renamed "Nowitzki Way." Dirk got to be the one to uncover the sign and was greeted by a huge crowd who helped him do the honors. As soon as Dirk moved the covering and "Nowitzki" appeared on the sign, the crowd gave him a huge wave of cheers, signaling their admiration for the former star.

Nowitzki's name being turned into a street sign shouldn't be all that of a surprise as he may be one of the most beloved Dallas legends out there. As a foreign player, Nowitzki immediately embraced the city and they embraced him back. It's a beautiful relationship that will now last forever.

If you're Dirk, this has to be an incredible accomplishment.