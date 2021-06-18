It's been a wild week for the Dallas Mavericks organization as there has been a lot of drama circulating the team. It all started when a report came out claiming that Luka Doncic and Mavericks players were upset with head coach Rick Carlisle. This report also stated that Luka didn't like the Mavericks front office and that things were beginning to go south, especially in light of his upcoming contract negotiation. Yesterday, Carlisle stepped down from his head coaching role while the team's general manager also stepped down, days prior.

Now, it is being reported by Marc j. Spears that the Dallas Mavericks have hired former player and NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki as an advisor. Nowitzki will now get to help the team make some difficult decisions over the coming months. Of course, these decisions include hiring a new coach and general manager.

It remains to be seen how this will go for the Mavericks, who seem to be in disarray right now. Had the Mavs defeated the Clippers in the first round, the conversations surrounding the team would be a lot different, however, they have a superstar to keep happy, and if they make any wrong moves, he could be gone sooner rather than later.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Laureus