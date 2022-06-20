Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Paul Haggis was arrested in Southern Italy, on charges of sexual assault and aggravated personal injury on Sunday. Haggis is being accused of forcing a young woman to undergo sexual intercourse over the course of two days in Ostuni.

Haggis’ longtime personal attorney Priya Chaudhry confirmed that he is in police custody in a statement according to Variety.

“Under Italian Law, I cannot discuss the evidence,” Chaudhry said. “That said, I am confident that all allegations will be dismissed against Mr. Haggis. He is totally innocent and willing to fully cooperate with the authorities so the truth comes out quickly.”



Matthias Nareyek / Getty Images

Details regarding the incident are still being kept under wraps, but prosecutors Antonio Negro and Livia Orlando say that the women required medical care after the alleged attack.

They explained that "the woman was accompanied by the man” to Brindisi airport on Sunday and “was left there at dawn despite (her) precarious physical and psychological conditions.”

Airport staff and police found her in an “obvious confused state.”

Haggis is best known for writing 2004's Million Dollar Baby and co-writing and directing 2004's Crash, both of which gave Haggis Oscar awards.

In 2018, Haggis was sued by publicist Haleigh Breest, who alleged that he had raped her after a premiere in 2013. He has also been accused of sexual misconduct by three additional women.

