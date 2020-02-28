Jurassic World 3 director Colin Trevorrow just announced the title of the third installment of the JP franchise called Jurassic World: Dominion. Announced on Twitter this week, Trevorrow revealed the film’s title (Dominion) along with a photo of the crew on set starting to film.

The Dominion title, which appears on the slate for the film in Trevorrow’s tweet, evokes the biblical passage about God giving humanity dominion over the earth, a nod to the fact that “Dominion” is expected to depict the aftermath from 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” when dinosaurs escaped captivity and into the rest of the world.

Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images

It will serve as Trevorrow's second time directing the dinosaur franchise, after J.A. Bayona took over for the second movie, 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. In addition, Trevorrow is also executive producing the film with Steven Spielberg, meanwhile Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley are serving as the main producers.

Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. Most of the Jurassic Park cast is back including Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. They team up with Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. We’ll keep you posted with trailers and further details moving forward. Stay tuned.

