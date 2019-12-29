Jon M. Chu wants to make a series about Star Wars character Rose Tico for Disney+.

Chu, best known for his film Crazy Rich Asians, sent out a tweet Friday in response to the lack of screen time given to the character. "Ok @disneyplus. Put me in coach. Let’s make this series happen. #RoseTicoDeservedBetter @starwars," the post read.

Throughout the 2-hour-plus film, Rose Tico was barely seen and only had a small number of lines. She was originally introduced in the previous film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. After switching from Rian Johnson, back to J.J. Abrams, the character was underutilized.

Kelly Marie Tran, who portrays Rose Tico, faced extreme backlash for her appearance as the first woman of color in a leading role for the franchise. Fan hate was so overwhelming, she deleted her Instagram. In August of 2019, she released the following statement, according to Complex.

"Their words reinforced a narrative I had heard my whole life: that I was 'other,' that I didn’t belong, that I wasn’t good enough, simply because I wasn’t like them. And that feeling, I realize now, was, and is, shame, a shame for the things that made me different, a shame for the culture from which I came from. And to me, the most disappointing thing was that I felt it at all ... I want to live in a world where children of color don’t spend their entire adolescence wishing to be white. I want to live in a world where women are not subjected to scrutiny for their appearance, or their actions, or their general existence. I want to live in a world where people of all races, religions, socioeconomic classes, sexual orientations, gender identities and abilities are seen as what they have always been: human beings."