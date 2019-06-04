Superman may be one of the strongest comic book superheroes ever created, but his cinematic adaptations haven't quite lived up to the hype. Of course, many still look back fondly on the Superman flicks from the seventies and eighties, but Zac Snyder's DCEU takes were divisive to say the least. In fact, Man Of Steel, Batman Vs Superman, and Justice League have all been relatively panned in the critical sphere, far from beloved. Yet perhaps, in an alternate universe, fate would have taken us down a different path.

Lars Niki/Getty Image

A new report from Polygon finds director Matthew Vaughn (Kick-Ass, X-Men: Days Of Future Past) dishing about his own attachment to Man Of Steel 2, that would have taken the series in an unexpected and intriguing direction. He picks up where collaborator Mark Millar left off back in 2017, explaining that their planned trilogy would have been tonally "uplifting," a far cry from Synder's bleak take on the source material.

As Vaughn tells it, the first film would have taken place on Krypton, following Jor-El as he navigates his planet's inevitable demise; true, that does sound rather bleak, but we have faith they would have made it work. Evidently, Vaughn and Millar would have had Supers coming of age on his home planet, all while learning about Earth from afar. With that in mind, he'd find himself torn between two loyalties - his home planet, and one he had come to love. Given the rocky history of Superman's recent cinematic releases, do you feel like Matthew Vaughn and Mark Millar would have done the legendary character the justice he deserves?

