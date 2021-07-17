Two women have recently fired off lawsuits against Diplo and at least one of them has decided not to move forward. Earlier this year, it was reported that Shelly Auguste, an alleged ex-fling of the famed DJ, accused him of stalking and revenge pornography, and later, she filed a lawsuit again him. A little over a week ago, a second, unidentified woman came forward with a lawsuit of her own, alleging that he forced her to perform oral sex on him.

The latter case has reportedly come to an end after the unknown woman, who goes by E.K., has dropped her suit and issued a statement to Billboard about the case.



Bryan Bedder / Stringer / Getty Images

“In light of the evidence and after consultation with my attorneys, I have decided to withdraw my lawsuit,” E.K. told the publication yesterday (July 15). “No payment was offered or requested. I regret filing the lawsuit.” She previously claimed that she attended Diplo's concert in Las Vegas in 2019 and later went to an afterparty where she was allegedly supplied with marijuana and alcohol. E.K. stated that while in Diplo's bedroom with him, he wouldn't let her leave until she performed oral sex.

“As we said when we first learned of this lawsuit, there was absolutely irrefutable evidence that proved that the allegations it contained were false," Diplo’s attorney Bryan Freedman said. "As soon as we shared that plethora of evidence with the plaintiff’s lawyers, they recognized that they needed to withdraw their suit immediately... This demonstrably false claim ... has caused great harm."

"While that damage can never fully be undone, we are glad to see this lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice.” Auguste's lawsuit against Diplo still stands. He is also suing her, as well.

