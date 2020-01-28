You miss out on 100 percent of the shots you never take, so Sia decided to shoot her shot with Diplo. The LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo) collaborators have made magic in the studio, and Sia admitted in an interview with GQ that she not only admired him as an artist but as a good-looking man she wanted to bed down.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn't ruin our business relationship because he's super-duper hot,” Sia told the publication. "This year I wrote him a text, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you're like one of five people that I'm sexually attracted to, and now that I've decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship," Sia added. "If you're interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.'"

While walking the Grammy Awards red carpet on Sunday (January 26), Diplo caught up with PEOPLE and was asked about his friend's revelation. The correspondent wanted to know if he'd taken Sia up on her offer, to which he playfully replied, "No comment" with a laugh. "I love her to death and value our relationship a lot more."

Taking that as a negative, Diplo said he wasn't aware that she was going to share that with the world. "But she’s a loose cannon, and she does whatever she wants,” he said. “Yeah, but she’s spontaneous and insane, so I love her for that.” Watch Diplo's full clip below.