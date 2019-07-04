Forty-year-old international superstar DJ and producer Diplo has worked with artists from various genres and has traveled to every corner of the world. He's performed in front of audiences that reach into the tens of thousands at a time and his music has been reportedly streamed by the billions. The Southern-raised artist has collaborated with the likes of M.I.A., Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Wale, Usher, Skrillex, Snoop Dogg, Santigold, Busta Rhymes, Nina Skye, Madonna, and dozens more notables—and although he's accomplished, he's famous, and he's wealthy, Diplo admits that like many other artists, he struggles with depression.

"Anyone who’s creative, who really is in touch with their creative side, is always going to be in touch with depression," he told Evening Standard magazine. "Mostly I’m making music and I’m thinking about business, and that drowns out the emotion. But sometimes...The emotion takes over. And I have to deal with that just like anyone else. When I was younger I was diagnosed with ADHD. It’s not a severe case, but I probably had other things [too]."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It isn't just the lows that have impacted his mental health, but the highs as well. Diplo shared that the learning process on how to balance those waves is continual but necessary. "The really good feelings? You’ve got to suppress them sometimes," he said. "The high you get, it’s just like taking ecstasy. The next day is the worst. You have to always balance that: suppress the great feelings because it will make the lows not have such an aggressive touch on your life. That’s not good advice for everybody, and I know enough adult people, friends of mine, who’ve been suicidal and have committed suicide. I see that it’s so common."