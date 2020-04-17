For the last few months, one of the most hyped-up collaborations in the sneaker world has been the one between Dior and Jordan Brand. Of course, the two have shown off images of their similar-looking Air Jordan 1 High OG and Low offerings. Now, it appears as though there will be an entire collection that features a plethora of apparel.

Thanks to DJ Folk, we now know what much of that apparel is going to look like. In the Instagram post below, you can see the aforementioned sneakers as well as a crewneck, track jacket, shorts, button-up shirt, basketball jersey, t-shirt, socks, and even some accessories such as a wrist warmer. All of these items contain Air Dior branding and have a consistent color scheme.

Originally, the collection, particularly the shoes, was supposed to drop this month but because of the Coronavirus, everything was pushed back. A release date for the entire capsule has still yet to be determined so be sure to stay tuned for updates as we will make sure to bring you all of the latest information, as soon as it becomes available.

Also, let us know which items you like the most. Are you planning on copping anything?

[Via]