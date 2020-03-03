Dior and Jordan Brand's highly anticipated "Air Dior" capsule collection, featuring a limited edition Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG and an Air Jordan 1 Low, is officially slated to launch next month. According to Dior's official website, The Air Dior collection will be available at select Dior stores and pop-ups starting in April, though the exact date and locations have not yet been revealed.

Both of the kicks come equipped with a white and grey leather colorway highlighted by a subtle Dior print all over the tongue and a black Dior print on the Nike swoosh. The shoes also come equipped with grey laces, "Air Dior" branding on the wings logo and tongue, an icy blue outsole and a chrome hang tags.

Per Nike:

"Made in Italy to superlative standards, the silhouette is created with the fine calf-leather that characterizes Maison Dior’s leather goods, edge-painted and dressed in Dior Gray, a color synonymous with the Maison since its founding in 1947. A remix of the iconic Jumpman Wings logo is embossed on the upper and features the words “AIR DIOR." The Nike Swoosh is executed in Dior Oblique jacquard, a single motif simultaneously representing both industry leaders. The same Dior motif is scaled down and laser-etched into the insoles at a 50 percent scale."

In addition to the footwear options, the Air Dior capsule collection consists of a range of apparel, including wool suits, bomber jackets, blazers, hoodies, polos, shirts, shorts, pants and other leather goods. The Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior, Air Jordan 1 Low Dior, apparel and accessories will be available this April at a selection of Dior stores and pop-ups.

