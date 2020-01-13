Dior is one of the biggest high-fashion brands in the entire world and for a few months now, they have been teasing a brand new collaboration with none other than Jordan Brand. The High OG version has a white base with grey overlays on the upper. From there, a Nike swoosh with Dior branding can be found on the sides. For a while, it appeared as though there would only be one shoe as part of the collab. Now, it seems like a low top version will be coming out as well.

Thanks to Thibo Denis, the head of men's footwear at Dior, we now have some detailed images of what this low top model will look like. The low top will have the exact same color blocking as the high top version, so if you're trying to decide which of the two pairs you want, it will have to come down to comfort. For some, high top shoes are uncomfortable while others hate the look of low tops. If you're the former, then you'll be in luck should these actually come out.

For now, there is no release date attached to these so stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring them to you.