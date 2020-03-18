Dior and Jordan Brand's highly anticipated "Air Dior" collection won't be releasing as originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Sneaker News, the two brands have postponed the international lottery draw, which was scheduled to take place in April.

The statement reads (H/T Sneaker News):

“To ensure the safety of all, in accordance with recommendations by public authorities, and in order to reinforce the coordination of international measures, Dior has decided to postpone its international draw for the launch of the Air Dior capsule collection realized in collaboration with Jordan Brand.”

The Air Dior collection consists of an Air Jordan 1 High and Air Jordan 1 Low, reportedly limited to 8,500 numbered pairs worldwide. Both of the kicks (priced at $2000!) come equipped with a white and grey leather colorway highlighted by a subtle Dior print all over the tongue and a black Dior print on the Nike swoosh. The shoes also come equipped with grey laces, "Air Dior" branding on the wings logo and tongue, an icy blue outsole and a chrome hang tags.

In addition to the footwear options, the Air Dior capsule collection also consists of a range of apparel, including wool suits, bomber jackets, blazers, hoodies, polos, shirts, shorts, pants and other leather goods.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike