In April, Dior and Jordan Brand will be coming together for the release of their Air Jordan 1 High collaboration. There will also be a low-top released but for the purposes of this article, we will be focusing our attention on the high-top model. This sneaker is poised to be one of the biggest releases of the year and at a retail price of $2000 USD, it's going to cost an arm and a leg. Regardless, sneakerheads are excited about the release and are gearing up for the fight of their lives when it comes to purchasing for retail.

According to @solebyjc via Sole Collector, it appears as though these are going to be incredibly limited, which is something we knew already. The leaked image below shows how each pair is numbered. In fact, it seems like there will only be 8,500 pairs sold. This means copping will be incredibly difficult and resale prices could be upwards of $10,000 USD when all is said and done.

There is no official release date for the shoe so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping, whether it be at retail or resale.