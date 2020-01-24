Dior is one of the biggest fashion brands in the entire world and recently, it was revealed that they were doing a collaboration with Jordan Brand on the Air Jordan 1 High OG. So far, we know the shoe will have a white base, grey overlays, and black stitched Nike swoosh with Dior branding all the way throughout. The images have been fairly intriguing and sneakerheads are excited about trying to get their hands on these, even if they may go for over $2000 at retail.

Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we have some new images which show the finer details of the sneaker. On the Wings logo on the side, the shoe says Air Dior instead of the Air Jordan. This also appears on the Wings logo hangtag. From there, we have "Dior Air" branding on the tongue, as opposed to Nike Air. The tongue is very subtle as it is textured with Stitching in the shape of Dior branding. The lace tips are silver and also feature the Dior logo. Finally, underneath the icy blue outsole, you can find the Air Dior wings logo.

For now, these are slated to drop in April so stay tuned for any release updates. Let us know what you think in the comments below.