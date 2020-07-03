These past few months have been fairly unstable if you are a sneakerhead. Numerous release dates were delayed while numerous stores were shut down, forcing consumers to move towards the online space. The Dior x Air Jordan 1 collab was part of the delays, as it was originally slated for April, but ended up dropping this past week. In fact, sneakerheads were recently given an opportunity to sign up for a raffle, with winners being given the ability to cop the Air Jordan 1 High OG for $2,200 or the Jordan 1 Low for $2,000.

Realistically, you probably copped a swift L and there is a very good reason for this. According to Dior CEO Christian Beccari, over 5 million people signed up to purchase the shoe, which is truly insane when you realize that each model only had about 8,000 pairs in stock. This means that nearly 5 million people had their hopes absolutely dashed as their names weren't drawn for the raffle.

If you have any experience with the Nike SNKRS App, taking an L shouldn't be a surprise, although it still hurts all the same, especially since this collab is selling for over $10,000 on StockX.

Let us know in the comments below whether or not you secured a pair.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

