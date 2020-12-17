When we say Dionne Warwick is using Twitter to make money moves, we aren't exaggerating. The 80-year-old has been taking the social media platform by storm one tweet at a time, and her latest may just land her, and Teyana Taylor, a deal with Netflix. We've watched as Dionne has become a trending topic after she playfully called out Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd, and earlier this week, she brought in laughs after she referred to Billie Eilish as "William Eyelash."

On Wednesday (December 16), the legendary singer once again let her Twitter fingers fly free and shared a video where she spoke directly to Netflix about a hypothetical biopic series about her life. "This is a case for @netflix," Warwick penned in the caption. "Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR."

Taylor, who recently shared her discontent with the industry and suggested she was retiring from music, seemed more than enthused to take Warwick up on her offer. Then, Netflix chimed in. "Taking notes," the streaming service's official account tweeted.



Dennis Oulds / Stringer / Getty Images

After teasing Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd on Twitter, Warwick was able to collaborate with the singer and rapper to create a song for charity. Check out Dionne Warwick's exchanges with Teyana Taylor and Netflix below.