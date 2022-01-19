Dionne Warwick Teams With Krayzie Bone & Nomad On "Power In The Name"

The legendary Dionne Warwick is bringing some much-needed positivity into 2022 with the release of her latest single, "Power In The Name" ft. Krayzie Bone and Nomad. Warwick's more soulful stylings meet hip-hop production, as she, Krayzie Bone, and Nomad offer spiritually uplifting verses across the record. Krayzie Bone also offers a nod to Bone Thugs' "First Of The Month" at the top of the record. Proceeds from the single will be going towards various charity groups that focus on providing shelter and clothing.

This isn't the first time Warwick linked up with the BTNH member. Dionne Warwick and Krayzie Bone previously worked together in 2019 on the song, "Déja Vu."

Check out the latest from Dionne Warwick below and sound off with your thoughts on the new song.

Quotable Lyrics

I tell all the homies I've been praying for all of y'all

I asked the Lord if he can watch out for all of my dawgs

Grandmama always told me that

You need to bend the knee in Jesus name, she said

