Dionne Warwick is certainly no stranger to social media antics. The legendary 80-year-old singer still knows how to have fun on Twitter, where she has amassed nearly 500,000 followers. On Friday, Warwick Tweeted out a funny suggestion to DaBaby and his mother, which read, “I hope that DaBaby’s mother calls herself DaMama. This would be a wonderful full circle moment.”

Fans found the Tweet hilarious, and it garnered nearly 40,000 likes in less than 24 hours. Warwick kept the joke going about an hour later, when people asked whether they could start submitting questions for her upcoming live event in collaboration with Twitter. Warwick responded, saying, “Hold DaQuestions until 1.27.21!”

Other Twitter users were quick to respond with more puns, one user even saying, “your tweets always make my days better. this was golden.”

Dionne Warwick is ranked among the top 40 biggest musical hitmakers between 1955 and 1999 and has a long history on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She’s from Orange, New Jersey, and is famous for tracks like “That’s What Friends Are For” and “I’ll Never Love This Way Again.”

While DaBaby has not specifically responded to Warwick’s humorous Tweet, we’re sure he’d probably think it was funny.