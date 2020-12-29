Dionne Warwick is officially a "barb." The legendary singer praised Nicki Minaj on Twitter, Monday, after being asked by a fan whether she is apart of the rapper's massive fanbase.

Jason Mendez / Getty Images

"I keep seeing this. What does this mean?" Warwick said initially when she was asked, "Queen, are you a barb?"

"Nicki Minaj has a wonderful career. Yes," she added in a separate tweet.

Warwick has been blowing up on Twitter throughout December for interacting with numerous young stars.

"Hi, @chancetherapper," she tweeted on December 5. "If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this."

She also came for The Weeknd: "The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly?"

Both artists had playful responses to the tweets.

"I took the time to check out William Eyelash. Very spooky. Great vocals. @billieeilish," the iconic singer tweeted regarding Billie Eilish.

Warwick reportedly has a biopic in the works, and Teyanna Taylor has expressed interest in the staring role. Warwick is one of the most-charted female vocalists of all time, with 56 of her singles landing on Billboard's Hot 100 between 1962 and 1998. She is second only to Aretha Franklin in that time.

