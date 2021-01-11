Legendary singer Dionne Warwick, who has been an active voice on Twitter in recent months, says her niece is getting her hip to Cardi B, but also added "What does Offset mean?"

Jason Mendez / Getty Images

She wrote about how she's educating herself on Cardi with a series of tweets which read:

After today, I can confidently add ‘Cardi B’ to the list of people my niece has opened my eyes to. More on this tomorrow... Cardi B is authentically herself. I have only seen video clips. No music yet. More on this tomorrow... I did not listen to Cardi B’s music. Brittani sent me a video on the YouTube and a clip from her show where she dances with the very effervescent @msdebbieallen!

She continued to suggest she does not know Cardi's boyfriend, Migos rapper Offset: "I do have one question. What does Offset mean? Is there also an Onset walking around somewhere?"

Warwick has been routinely going viral on the social media platform since joining. She's also given her take on Billy Eilish, The Weeknd and more. Additionally, she confirmed that she is officially a "barb."

Warwick hasn't been all friendly. In December, she went at Wendy Williams.

[Via]