Wendy Williams decided to come for Dionne Warwick in one of the strangest ways last year. Williams stated on her show that Warwick was not writing her own tweets. Celebrities not writing their own tweets is nothing new, but Warwick has been a comical and loveable personality on Twitter. The legendary singer did not take kindly to being called out though.

"You know they’re gonna say what they wanna say regardless,” Warwick recently told Page Six when asked about Williams. “You know, so I just don’t bother to dignify it, you know what? Why waste my time and theirs by continuing to say, ‘Hey, it’s me?’ It’s me is all I can tell you.” Of course, Warwick has already addressed Wiliams via a tweet as well.

“A friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me,” Warwick tweeted at the time. “I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past, she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments.”

“There’s an old saying you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar! Try it Wendy you might like it," she added.

