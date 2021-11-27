Dionne Warwick & Chance The Rapper Sing “Nothing’s Impossible” On New Track

If you’ve ever been on Dionne Warwick’s Twitter page, you know that the 80-year-old isn’t one to shy away from @ing other celebs to ask them peculiar questions – in fact, this tactic is how she landed her latest collab with Chance The Rapper.

Back in 2020, “Auntie” Dionne asked the “Cocoa Butter Kisses” recording artist why he included “The Rapper” in his name if it’s already obvious what he does. Then, on November 26th, Dionne and Chance shared “Nothing’s Impossible,” a two-minute and 39-second long song that sees them sing about facing your fears head on, conquering your doubt, and reminding yourself that anything truly is possible, as long as you’re willing to work for it.

“Bro, tell me what's worse, a broken arm or broken armour / The suit that made you Superman is really old pyjamas / Just imagine if Moana had been worried 'bout piranhas / Or if Elsa held the powers back the first time she froze Anna,” Chance raps, making references to Disney classics like Frozen and Moana.

The track was created in collaboration with non-profits SocialWorks and Hunger: Not Impossible. “I was very surprised that she knew who I was. But it was awesome… It feels like my first taste of fame. I went to Starbucks the other day and they’re like, ‘Are you the guy who got tweeted by Dionne Warwick?’” he told Stephen Colbert last year.

Quotable Lyrics:

Never look back

Don't dwell on the past

The only thing worse than loss is not showin' up

Never givin' in

You might just be someone's win

You never know if you are their one last chance

[Via]