This season has been very kind to the Los Angeles Lakers as they are currently first place in the Western Conference and have a real chance at winning the championship. One knock against the team this season has been their supposed lack of depth. Over the last few weeks, the Lakers have tried to change this as they have signed players like Markieff Morris. This past week, the team let JR Smith and Dion Waiters try out for the club and yesterday, they made an official decision.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers signed Dion Waiters to a short term deal that will last until the end of the season. In fact, if Waiters doesn't perform up to standard, the Lakers reserve the right to release him at any time. Waiters has had some off the court issues this season and the Lakers are making sure they are protected in case of a disaster.

The Lakers currently boast a record of 47-13 and are four games ahead of the Clippers for first in the Conference. As we head towards the playoffs, players like Waiters will surely be a huge help to a team that needs some extra firepower coming off of the bench.

