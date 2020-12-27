Dion Waiters entered the NBA in 2012, and has been a journeyman ever since. He was selected no. 4 overall by the Clevland Cavs, but was traded a couple of seasons later to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He spent one season there before being sent over to the Miami Heat, where he played for a couple more seasons. However, his off-court antics and injuries led the Heat to trade him to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies waived Waiters, so he waited in free agency where the Los Angeles Lakers picked him up for their championship run. Waiters was able to earn a ring against his former team, and now, he's contemplating retirement.

At 29, Waiters must feel satisfied with his ring. In a video posted to social media, Waiters shows off the ring and talks about leaving the NBA. "They think I'm playing. I been contemplating it though, about retiring," Waiters states. "It's the politics for me. Game-wise, we know what's up. I just can't do the politics, man. We ain't going over that water. I'll retire before that." The Lakers let Waiters go in the off-season to make room for other acquisitions, which means Waiters is in the perfect position to leave it all behind him.