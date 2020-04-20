Dion Waiters has had himself an incredibly tumultuous last six months in the NBA. It all started when Waiters was suspended by the Miami Heat after suffering a panic attack on the team plane. While this typically wouldn't be a suspendable offense, Waiters had the panic attack after taking too many THC-infused gummies. A few weeks later, he was suspended again for violating the team's behavioral policy.

At the trade deadline, Waiters was sent to the Memphis Grizzlies before being bought out. From there, he went on to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers although due to COVID-19, he hasn't been able to make his mark on the team. Recently, Waiters penned an article for The Player's Tribune where he spoke about the depression he has gone through over the last few months and how it led to the gummy incident on the Heat's team flight.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“The plane incident in Miami? It’s on me. I own that,” Waiters wrote. “It was idiotic on my behalf — point-blank, period. What’s crazy is, my whole life I been a leader. I’m not a follower. Pat knows me. He knows I don’t do drugs. But sometimes when you’re going through dark times, you can fall trap to things you’d never do in your right mind."

Thankfully, Waiters seems to be doing a lot better and we are looking forward to seeing him in a Lakers jersey.

[Via]