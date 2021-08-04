mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dimitri McDowell Drops "Contact" Remix Ft. BEAM

Aron A.
August 03, 2021 20:18
Contact (Remix)
Dimitri McDowell Feat. BEAM

Dimitri McDowell enlists BEAM for the remix.


Rising New York City star Dimitri McDowell has a song of the summer on his hands. Back in May, he unveiled his single, "Contact" which has continued to maintain steady circulation across playlists and DJ sets. The breezy, laidback island feel and infectious melodies transformed the record into an immediate smash, though it appears that McDowell is preparing to keep that momentum high in the weeks to come.

This week, Dimitri McDowell unveiled the official remix to the song. Though much of the original composition is left intact, McDowell enlists BEAM to help boost the vibe a bit more.

BEAM is fresh off of his appearance on Pop Smoke's FAITH where he teamed up alongside Pusha T and Travi for the record, "Top Shotta."

Peep Dimitri McDowell's remix of "Contact High" below.

Quotable Lyrics
She see me pull up in a Phantom, yeah
Her body movin' like she want some, yeah
What we doin' ain't nobody else business
Ain't no man ah give it to you like this

