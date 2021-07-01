DillanPonders Stacks Up "BECAUSE WE'RE ALIVE" For Deluxe Edition

Nearly 10 years deep in the game, and DillanPonders continues to stand out from his peers. The Toronto rapper has been consistently pushing music over the course of his career with at least one project per year. In 2020, he followed up KNOWHERE with his latest project, BECAUSE WE'RE ALIVE. This week, he slid through with the official deluxe edition of the project that boasts an additional five songs on top of the original 12-song tracklist. The rapper's deluxe edition brings together fellow Canadian MCs, Montreal's Nate Husser and BC Indigenous duo, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, for the official remix of "KING OF THE TOWN." Terrell Morris also appears on the deluxe edition for the song, "MOMMA'S STOOP."

Check the deluxe edition of DillanPonders BECAUSE WE'RE ALIVE below.