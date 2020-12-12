mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DillanPonders Drops His New Project "Because We're Alive"

Aron A.
December 12, 2020 12:57
68 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Because We're Alive
DillanPonders

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

DillanPonders unveils his new project, "Because We're Alive."


Equal parts rapper, rockstar, and hippy, DillanPonders remains a unique figure in Toronto's hip-hop scene. The rapper has continued to push boundaries with each song and each project, allowing his growth to be showcased for the world to see. Just a year after releasing 2019's  KNOWHERE and the rapper has returned with his new body of work Because We're Alive. Led by singles "King Of The Town," "Disturbia" and "Jungle," the rapper delivers a tight 12-song project that provides a proper showcasing of his versatility as an MC and eclectic ear for production. The project also includes features from Allan Rayman and Ruby Waters who appear on "Disturbia" and "Jungle," respectively. Aside from those two, Witch Prophet and lemin. also feature on DillanPonders' latest album. 

Check it out below. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES DillanPonders Drops His New Project "Because We're Alive"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject