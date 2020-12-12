DillanPonders Drops His New Project "Because We're Alive"

Equal parts rapper, rockstar, and hippy, DillanPonders remains a unique figure in Toronto's hip-hop scene. The rapper has continued to push boundaries with each song and each project, allowing his growth to be showcased for the world to see. Just a year after releasing 2019's KNOWHERE and the rapper has returned with his new body of work Because We're Alive. Led by singles "King Of The Town," "Disturbia" and "Jungle," the rapper delivers a tight 12-song project that provides a proper showcasing of his versatility as an MC and eclectic ear for production. The project also includes features from Allan Rayman and Ruby Waters who appear on "Disturbia" and "Jungle," respectively. Aside from those two, Witch Prophet and lemin. also feature on DillanPonders' latest album.

