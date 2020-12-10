Dillan Ponders Releases New Track "King Of The Town"

Toronto's DillanPonders is about to close the year with some heat. On Friday, the rapper came through with his latest single, "King Of The Town" before dropping a brand new project Friday. The rapper's latest single follows the release of "Disturbia" ft. Allan Rayman and "Jungle" ft. Ruby Waters. All three records have showcased different sides of his artistry but he offers even more personal anecdotes on this one while showcasing just how good he can rap.

The rapper's new single is the final offering off of Because We're Alive which arrives this Friday, Dec. 11th. Because We're Alive serves as his official follow-up to 2019's KNOWHERE that includes appearances from IDK, Faiza, and Devontée.

Check out the latest offering from DillanPonders below and keep your eyes peeled for his new album.

Quotable Lyrics

Open the door, takin' a look and I open it more

Thinkin' back to when my parents divorce

Honestly, they were preparing me for it

Felt like they both didn't care anymore

But the love that they had wasn't there anymore

I never judged, I never questioned

I know they both know they very adored



