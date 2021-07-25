DijahSB Unleashes New Single "New Balance"

One of the coldest MCs out of Canada is back with a feel-good vibe. Toronto rapper DijahSB returned this week with a brand new single that takes inspiration from sports apparel. Their single "New Balance" is an upbeat, vibrant joint with a dash of chillwave in the production. Dijah weaves through the production with slick wordplay with a positive word about staying down in the hardest times. "I'm on my own journey, people see me when I'm lost/ But would never lend a hand, rather keep me at the cross/ Like Jesus, when he walked through the valley/ I'm very guided, well advised and making friends with the giants," Dijah raps.

The release of their latest single arrives just a few months after Dijah dropped off their latest project, Head Above The Waters which includes singles like "Overtime" and "By Myself."

Check out DijahSB's latest track below.

Quotable Lyrics

The universe sent me a gift

People with no buttons tryna press me a bit

All the added pressure just helped me commit

To becoming who I am so you get the assist