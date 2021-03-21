DijahSB Is On A Nonstop Grind On "Overtime" Ft. Chris Castello

The latest string of singles released by Toronto's DijahSB over the past few months are a strong indication of a promising breakout. The Toronto rapper's lyrical ability is effortless while tackling nostalgic synth loops that are undoubtedly fitting to soundtrack the summer months ahead.

With Dijah's upcoming project, Head Above The Waters set to drop next month, the Toronto rapper slid through with a brand new offering this week titled, "Overtime." Dijah connects with Chris Castello (who also handled the song's cover art) for a smooth and upbeat anthem. Dijah quick-wit and slick wordplay reflects on the obstacles that they've had to overcome throughout their career.

Check out the latest from DijahSB below and keep your eyes peeled for Head Above The Waters dropping on April 23rd.

Quotable Lyrics

It often seems I move through awkwardly

But everything that it found seems lost to me

And everybody and they momma tryna talk to me

I'm Reebok, all these n***as Rick Ross to me