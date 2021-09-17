DijahSB Gives Us Bars & Bops On "Tasty Raps, Vol. 1"

Last month, when Toronto rapper DijahSB sat down with HotNewHipHop, they chopped it up about everything from their last drop, Head Above the Waters, a Kid-Cudi co-sign, vulnerability and quitting their day job to work on music full-time.

Today, just a couple weeks since that conversation, DijahSB is back with their new project, Tasty Raps, Vol.1.

Tasty Raps, Vol. 1 is delicious. A six-track, 15 minute EP, Tasty Raps, Vol. 1 gives us everything we would expect from a DijahSB project. The vibes are immaculate, the production is a mix of old and new sounds and the way DijahSB floats on top of every instrumental ties it all together.

On Tasty Raps, Vol. 1's opening track "Earth Tone" DijahSB sets the tone early, rapping "I've never asked for no handouts, I've always done this sh*t dolo," and flows seamlessly through the minute-and-a-half track dealing with their struggles with depression and times in dark places and like they said in that first line, they did that sh*t dolo for the first three tracks on Tasty Raps, Vol. 1.

Attacking the first three tracks with no features, DijahSB skates from "Earth Tone" to the jazzier, groovier "New Balance" and settles into the title track "Tasty Raps" which finds slower flows but the same lyrical poignancy we're used to.

Mick Jenkins makes an appearance on the fifth track, "Here to Dance" and both Harrison and Ray HMND race DijahSB to the finish line on the EP's final two tracks, "New Harrison Again" and "The Greatest."

The perfect length to accompany you on a walk or quick drive, Tasty Raps, Vol. 1 is the type of project that gives you everything you need. The EP builds a world for itself and transports you there with a variety in sounds, production that will get your shoulders moving and bars that make you think about something.

Tracklist

1. Earthtone

2. New Balance

3. Tasty Raps

4. Here to Dance (feat. Mick Jenkins)

5. New Harrison Again (feat. Harrison)

6. The Greatest (feat. Ray HMND)

Stream Tasty Raps, Vol. 1 and let us know what you think in the comments.