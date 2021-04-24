DijahSB Drops Off New Project "Head Above The Waters"

Toronto's DijahSB captured the widespread feelings and effects of the pandemic on their album, 2020 The Album. Less than a year later, Dijah's back with their follow-up project, Head Above The Waters. The Toronto artist maintains a sharp pen with quick-witted bars over slow, lo-fi-inspired production that allows Dijah to focus on getting the message across clearly.

"Head Above The Waters follows a theme. I wrote this album with that in mind, because at the time, it's what I needed to hear. So I know someone somewhere might need to hear it too. The waves might be cracking into you and trying to keep you from floating but you gotta keep coming up for air and try your hardest to keep your head above it," said Dijah of the new project.

Largely produced by Harrison and Cheap Limousine, Head Above The Waters is an 8-track offering with features from Ray HMND, Chris Castello, and Terrell Morris.

Check the project out below.