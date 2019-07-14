Diggy Joins Jevon & Kida Kudz On Border-Hopping "Lingo" Track

May marked the arrival of Jevon's "Lingo" collaboration as the West London-bred artist tapped the talents of Nigerian-born British national Kida Kudz and stateside emcee Diggy for the assist. The result is an international vibe that finds all three artists bringing one of their most potent appearances to the table.

Most recently, the trio returned to share the screen for a music video, adding further depth to the track, shooting between both the UK and New York and adding visual accompaniment to the addictive cut.

"This was just a very organic and random link up at a studio in LA," Jevon told Complex of the collaboration. "I played the beat and everyone was down to jump on it. I think that comes across in the music: us three, just having fun. The product of young creative minds coming together organically. The idea of the song came from us teaching each other our ways of saying stuff—each other's lingo—as we're all from different places: Diggy from NYC; Kida from Lagos; and me, from London. Three artists from different backgrounds and continents working collectively on a vision."