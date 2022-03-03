mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Digga D Locks In With Moneybagg Yo On Gritty Banger "G Lock"

Aron A.
March 03, 2022 17:38
163 Views
20
1
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

G Lock
Digga D Feat. MoneyBagg Yo

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
58% (3)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

West London meets Memphis on Digga D & Moneybagg Yo's new collab, "G Lock."


As UK drill continues to blow up across the world, there are a few names who've continued to bubble beyond Europe. Digga D's potential to become another huge force out of London was evident in 2021's Made In The Pyrex. He kept the features to a minimum and offered fans an in-depth look into his artistry.

His latest offering appears to indicate that he intends on expanding even further on the US side. This week, he brought Moneybagg Yo into the fold for their new collaboration, "G Lock." Equipped with exhilarating drill production, Digga D sets the tone with flashbacks of life in the trap before Moneybagg Yo sweeps in with another exemplary display of his versatility. 

Check the new song below and let us know your thoughts in the comments. 

Quotable Lyrics
Believe what you see, n***a, fuck what you heard
Consider it done if I get a word
Clip hold a .50, but I load a .30
Switch on the glizzy, I make it say "Blrrrd"

Digga D MoneyBagg Yo
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Digga D Locks In With Moneybagg Yo On Gritty Banger "G Lock"
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject