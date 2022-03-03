Digga D Locks In With Moneybagg Yo On Gritty Banger "G Lock"

As UK drill continues to blow up across the world, there are a few names who've continued to bubble beyond Europe. Digga D's potential to become another huge force out of London was evident in 2021's Made In The Pyrex. He kept the features to a minimum and offered fans an in-depth look into his artistry.

His latest offering appears to indicate that he intends on expanding even further on the US side. This week, he brought Moneybagg Yo into the fold for their new collaboration, "G Lock." Equipped with exhilarating drill production, Digga D sets the tone with flashbacks of life in the trap before Moneybagg Yo sweeps in with another exemplary display of his versatility.

Check the new song below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Believe what you see, n***a, fuck what you heard

Consider it done if I get a word

Clip hold a .50, but I load a .30

Switch on the glizzy, I make it say "Blrrrd"

