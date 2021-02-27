mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Digga D Drops Off His New Project "Made In The Pyrex"

Aron A.
February 27, 2021 09:21
Made In The Pyrex
Digga D

The UK drill rapper releases his new project ft. AJ Tracey, M1llionz, and more.


As the UK drill scene continues to gain international attention, many of the scene's buzzing acts are turning into international stars. Digga D has maintained an unadulterated level of authenticity throughout his rise, making his music resonate that much more. This week, he finally slid through with his long-awaited project, Made In A Pyrex, an insightful deep dive into the trials and tribulations that made him who he is but it also celebrates the progress of his journey. 

Laced with 12 songs in total, Digga D offers hard-hitting drill anthems across the project with a few appearances from the likes of AJ Tracey, M1llionz, Sav'O and ZK.

Check out the latest project from Digga D, Made In The Pyrex and sound off in the comments with your favorite track. 

