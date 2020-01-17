mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DigDat Makes His Debut With "Ei8ht Mile" Ft. Tee Grizzley, Headie One & More

Aron A.
January 17, 2020 12:26
DigDat is back with his latest track.


DigDat might not be the most familiar name in North America right now but he's a budding star in the UK drill scene. He's continued to drop new heat throughout the years, although he's yet to drop a new project. That is until now. The rapper released his debut project, Ei8ht Mile earlier today. The project is thirteen tracks in total with major names attached to it including D-Block Europe, Headie One, Aitch, Snap Capone, and more.

Tee Grizzley marks the only American feature on the project but it appears that the Detroit rapper's beginning gets deeper into the UK scene, previously linking up with Poundz for the "Opp Thot" release. '

DigDat's latest project will surely cement him as one artist from the UK who's bound to make some major noise this year. Peep his new project below. 

DigDat Tee Grizzley UK Drill Aitch Headie One Snap Capone D-Block Europe
