mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DigDat & Aitch Channel Eminem Energy On "Ei8ht Mile"

Aron A.
January 16, 2020 16:35
183 Views
10
1
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Ei8ht Mile
DigDat Feat. Aitch

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

DigDat readies the release of his new project with his latest single.


DigDat is a rising star in the UK who's about to make a major debut with his first project. The rapper first caught our attention after working with D Block Europe on "New Dior" -- a song that will be on his upcoming project Ei8ht Mile. Ahead of its release, he teams up with another promising force out of the UK for the project's title track.

DigDat and Aitch swap bars on their new song, "Ei8ht Mile." Drawing the parallels between clashing and battle rap, the two rapper reenact one of the most iconic moments in hip-hop film industry with the battle between B-Rabbit and Pap Doc. As the two swap bars back-and-forth, they also give a strong indication that the future of UK hip-hop is in good hands.

Quotable Lyrics
Felt like you're bad and you shoot like Kobe
'Til you get left scarface like Tony
Light any work ever on like Iwobi
I'm richer than all them opps, ask Sony

DigDat
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  183
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
DigDat Aitch new single new song new track
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS DigDat & Aitch Channel Eminem Energy On "Ei8ht Mile"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject