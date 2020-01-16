DigDat & Aitch Channel Eminem Energy On "Ei8ht Mile"

DigDat is a rising star in the UK who's about to make a major debut with his first project. The rapper first caught our attention after working with D Block Europe on "New Dior" -- a song that will be on his upcoming project Ei8ht Mile. Ahead of its release, he teams up with another promising force out of the UK for the project's title track.

DigDat and Aitch swap bars on their new song, "Ei8ht Mile." Drawing the parallels between clashing and battle rap, the two rapper reenact one of the most iconic moments in hip-hop film industry with the battle between B-Rabbit and Pap Doc. As the two swap bars back-and-forth, they also give a strong indication that the future of UK hip-hop is in good hands.

Quotable Lyrics

Felt like you're bad and you shoot like Kobe

'Til you get left scarface like Tony

Light any work ever on like Iwobi

I'm richer than all them opps, ask Sony

