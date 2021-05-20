An investigation was launched by Diego Maradona's family, shortly after the soccer legend's death, as they suspected that there was something iffy about his passing. The findings of the investigation have been revealed and, as a result, seven people have been charged with homicide as it has been determined that Maradona's death likely could have been prevented. Among those charged were Dr. Leopoldo Luque, who performed brain surgery on Maradona two weeks before his passing, his psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, two nurses, and other medical practitioners.

Maradona was only sixty at the time of his death. He died of heart failure just two weeks after undergoing brain surgery. Argentinian police raided his surgeon's home and private clinic and it appears they have found enough evidence to prove that Dr. Luque warrants homicide charges. Reports by ESPN confirm that the doctor was charged with "simple homicide with eventual intent." All seven people that were charged face up to 25 years in prison.



Dan Smith/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive

It is believed that Maradona's medical team did not take proper care of the soccer legend following his brain surgery. Prosecutors believe that his death could have been prevented had he not been given insufficient medical care.

The case will reportedly be presented to a judge on May 31.

We will keep you updated with the latest developments as more information is released.



Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

[via]