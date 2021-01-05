Likely still celebrating his 27th birthday that fell on December 30th of last year, Justin Combs has been enjoying some time on vacation out in Miami. The former defensive back shared a shot of him with brother Quincy in the background to his Instagram page while he flashed a cheeky grin. "Good energy all 2021," he captioned the post. While that may have been the plan, it looks like Combs might have fumbled up a bit after running into trouble with Miami police for violating local regulations regarding operating a jet ski.

Footage from TMZ shows Justin being ticketed by Miami police sometime in the night for attempting to ride a jet ski at night. According to Miami Beach PD, the son of hip-hop mogul Diddy was busted for operating a jet ski more than 30 minutes after the sun had set Monday night on the well-known Biscayne Bay, a major violation of local Miami law. In addition, Miami PD reports neither he nor the other 2 passengers riding onboard with him were wearing life jackets.

Justin was issued multiple citations for the violations and Miami Beach PD Marine Patrol gave him a ride back to land afterward. This went down around 8 pm when Justin and the two women were apparently on their way to a yatcht off Star Island.

Neither Justin nor Diddy have commented on the matter yet.

