Their energetic videos have gone viral, but a group of children battling pediatric cancer had high hopes that they would capture Sean Love Combs's attention. The kids from Fighting All Monsters, a non-profit organization out of Miami, Florida, recently went viral as they danced to Diddy's "Bad Boy For Life," a classic single that also features Black Rob and Mark Curry. The track is from Diddy's third studio album The Saga Continues.... and was made to solidify Bad Boy Records' permanent place in the industry.



Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty Images

Even Snoop Dogg made an appearance with the darlings from Fighting All Monsters, and the kids were keen to get Diddy involved. The organization aids families of children battling cancer and "Bad Boy for Life" is their "unofficial anthem" as the lyrics say, "We ain't goin' nowhere / We ain't, goin' nowhere / We can't be stopped now / 'Cause it's Bad Boys for life."

The group's aim is to bring awareness to pediatric cancer, so why not target the man responsible for their theme song. Statistics reportedly show that 43 kids a day are diagnosed with cancer and only a small fraction of the donations for cancer are allocated for children. Diddy shared a news report of the kids jamming to his 2001 hit and he decided to take action.

"WOW! I’M SO INSPIRED BY THIS," he wrote on Instagram on Thursday (January 23). "These kids are so strong and I’m humbled they’ve found strength in one of my songs. They are fearless and motivating me like nothing before.⁣ And of course I’ll dance with all of you! Every time I’m feeling my energy shift I get up and dance. Keeps my vibrations high!⁣ I’ll dance with y’all everyday! Never stop believing... and remember WE AIN’T GOING NOWHERE!!!!"

TMZ reports that since Diddy shared their video with his 16 million Instagram followers, the organization has been overwhelmed with support. One person donated $21K worth of iPads and an executive from Apple reportedly reached out inquiring about how the company could help. Another person gave the organization tickets to the Super Bowl in Miami for two of the children, while others have reached out to volunteer.

Diddy, himself, is apparently putting together something unique and special for the Fighting All Monsters crew, so keep an eye out for that. Check out their report below.