It seems as if the public wants Diddy to settle down because every time he's spotted out and about with a woman, it's assumed that he's cuffed up. For a while, however, it did look as if the hip hop mogul was tied down with Steve Harvey's stepdaughter Lori Harvey. In true Diddy form, neither he nor Lori commented on the status of their relationship, but after he was spotted out to dinner with a mystery woman, it was believed that he was once again flying solo.

Meanwhile, it didn't take long for the internet to find out the identity of Diddy's most recent dinner date. Nicole Olivera is an actress, and ever since her photograph with Diddy went viral, rumors about the model have run rampant. She's decided to come forward to clear the air about her relationship with the Bad Boy mogul in an effort to put the gossip to rest.

"He’s single, I’m single—we’re friends," she said, according to The Shade Room. Nicole stated that the Combs "family and myself are extremely close because Sean and I have been friends for about ten years." She also addressed rumors that she may have had a sexual or romantic relationship with Justin Combs in the past, much like the rumors that Lori once dated Justin before linking up with his father.

"I’ve never dated or had anything romantic/sexual with Justin or any of his sons," Nicole said. "I’d never date or be romantically/sexually involved with a son and then his father or vice versa...No offense to anyone who’s into that, to each their own." Check out a few flicks from Nicole below.