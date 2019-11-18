It has been one year since the sudden passing of Kim Porter. Death anniversaries are hard on anyone and celebrities are no exception. Diddy was spotted at BBCM on Sunset Blvd drinking an assortment of mimosas with his crew two days after the anniversary of his ex Porter's passing. On Instagram, the grieving mogul posted an image of a broken heart emoji on a black background with just the caption of Kim's initials and he also shared a video of Porter playing piano in an orange dress. The caption on the video reads, "I MISS YOU SOOOOOO MUCH. So much. Every time I get sad I look at this video and it brings a smile to my face. I THANK GOD FOR THE PRECIOUS TIME HE ALLOWED US TO HAVE WITH YOU. I WISH YOU WERE HERE WITH US RIGHT NOW AND THIS WAS ALL A DREAM. I WILL NEVER GIVE UP ON THAT WISH. NEVER!!! Love you forever Kimberly Antwinette Goodwin Porter."

Diddy and his children are understandably remembering Porter at this time of year. Losing someone you love is sometimes the hardest obstacle to overcome. Send Diddy and his family some love in the comments section of the posts. He's always spreading the love, maybe now its time to send some back.